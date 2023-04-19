NEW DELHI : Air India pilots are disappointed with the latest pay structure and employment policies announced by the Tata Group-run airline.

In a written complaint to the airline's HR head, the pilot unions of erstwhile Indian Airlines, Indian Commercial Pilots' Association, and Air India, Indian Pilots Guild, challenged Air India's "unfair labour practice."

"Our member pilots will not sign this unilateral revised terms of employment and compensation. Any coercive steps or victimisation by the company against our member pilots to sign these draconian terms and compensation will lead to industrial unrest," the unions said.

Calling the recent townhall of the company with the pilots a "sham," and "one- way communication," the pilots said that the changes in the employment terms do not guarantee a stable roster and effectively pilots are now expected to be on call 24x7.

"We are already under a lot of stress due to decades of mismanaged scheduling with an unstable roster with daily/hourly changes and systemic denial of leave, the company now wants to make that the new norm? As per clause 10.1, the company now expects us to chain ourselves to a musical chair of ever-changing rules, regulations, standing orders and policies," the unions said.

The pilots also added that the term cost to the company for an assumed flying of 70 hours is deliberately misleading as the actual guaranteed money being offered is only for 40 hours.

"Further, blanket consent is sought for any leave or insurance policy that the company may come up with & which is subject to amendment or outright withdrawal. Suffice it to say; this is not an all-inclusive list but merely a selection of some of the most outlandish and labour-hostile provisions that we have come across to date," the pilots further said.

The unions have also stated that the share purchase agreement between the union government and the Tata Group state that any restructuring of the labour force or change in service conditions shall be done in accordance with applicable law.

Air India redesigned its salary structure for its cabin crews and pilots starting from April 1st. At the Tata Group-backed airline, the minimum salary for a pilot will be ₹50,000 per month and the maximum could go to ₹8.5 lakh per month. The salary pattern varies from pilot categories and the number of hours of flying.