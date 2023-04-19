Air India pilots not on board with new pay structure2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 10:56 PM IST
In a written complaint to the airline's HR head, the pilot unions of erstwhile Indian Airlines, Indian Commercial Pilots' Association, and Air India, Indian Pilots Guild, challenged Air India's ‘unfair labour practice’
NEW DELHI : Air India pilots are disappointed with the latest pay structure and employment policies announced by the Tata Group-run airline.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×