Air India pilots resist contracts that cut pay3 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:43 PM IST
Tensions mount between pilots and Air India mgmt amid contract dispute
Many pilots are rejecting contracts that would reduce their flying hours and take-home salaries
As Air India rolls out new contracts for its pilots, many are pushing back against the proposed changes to their flying hours and salaries. While more than half of the pilots have accepted the new terms, a significant portion of pilots are reportedly rejecting new contracts that would reduce their flying hours and, in turn, their take-home salaries.
