Air India pilots resist contracts that cut pay

The Tata group asked the pilots to initiate the documentation for renewal at least 45 days before the expiry of their licence after several pilots did not complete the required documentation. “In spite of such repeated reminders, some crew are not doing the needful, which is leading to delay in their licence related issues and are becoming unavailable to the company for performing their duties, which leads company no other choice but to take some strict action against the individual crew member," the airline told pilots in an e-mail this week.