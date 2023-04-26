Air India pilots write to Ratan Tata as salary structure row widens2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 01:21 PM IST
As the row between Air India pilots and the company is nowhere to end, pilots' union wrote a letter to Ratan Tata seeking help for quicker resolution of the issue
Amid the ongoing turf between Air India pilots and the company on its revised salary structure and service conditions, the Air India pilots' union requested the intervention of Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. The pilots' unions have appealed to the industry tycoon to take action, as they claim that the company doesn't treat them with respect and dignity.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×