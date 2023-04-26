Amid the ongoing turf between Air India pilots and the company on its revised salary structure and service conditions, the Air India pilots' union requested the intervention of Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. The pilots' unions have appealed to the industry tycoon to take action, as they claim that the company doesn't treat them with respect and dignity.

According to media reports, the letter by the pilots' unions was sent to Ratan Tata after the two parties failed to come to any fruitful conclusion on the issue of recently announced work conditions and pay structure.

"We believe that your benevolent leadership can help us find a solution that is fair and respectful to all parties involved," the letter read.

Last week, Air India announced a revised salary structure for pilots and cabin crew. However, the revised structure didn't go well with the staff. The bone of contention in the revised plan was the condition of the promotion of captains with more than four years of experience in management.

On 25 April, Air India conducted a town hall meeting but didn't address the newly revised pay structure of its pilots. The meeting was conducted after the united opposition of pilot unions, Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA), and Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG), on April 21, sent a legal notice to Air India.

It is worth noting that ICPA and IPG had already asked their members to not accept the revised terms of employment.

The letter also underlined how the pilots facing a difficult situation with the current HR department, according to reports. The pilots' union also stressed how the current situation is also affecting their morale. "Our morale is low, we are concerned this will affect our ability to perform our duties," said the letter.

The letter also said that the association wouldn't have sought Ratan Tata's assistance in addressing their issues had this issue not been this important."