Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Air India pilots write to Ratan Tata as salary structure row widens

Air India pilots write to Ratan Tata as salary structure row widens

2 min read . 01:21 PM IST Livemint
Air India pilots have been opposing the revised salary structure to be implemented by the Tata owned airline

As the row between Air India pilots and the company is nowhere to end, pilots' union wrote a letter to Ratan Tata seeking help for quicker resolution of the issue

Amid the ongoing turf between Air India pilots and the company on its revised salary structure and service conditions, the Air India pilots' union requested the intervention of Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. The pilots' unions have appealed to the industry tycoon to take action, as they claim that the company doesn't treat them with respect and dignity.

Amid the ongoing turf between Air India pilots and the company on its revised salary structure and service conditions, the Air India pilots' union requested the intervention of Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. The pilots' unions have appealed to the industry tycoon to take action, as they claim that the company doesn't treat them with respect and dignity.

Also Read: Air India pilot unions warn of going ‘to any extent’ for showdown with airlines management

Also Read: Air India pilot unions warn of going ‘to any extent’ for showdown with airlines management

According to media reports, the letter by the pilots' unions was sent to Ratan Tata after the two parties failed to come to any fruitful conclusion on the issue of recently announced work conditions and pay structure.

According to media reports, the letter by the pilots' unions was sent to Ratan Tata after the two parties failed to come to any fruitful conclusion on the issue of recently announced work conditions and pay structure.

"We believe that your benevolent leadership can help us find a solution that is fair and respectful to all parties involved," the letter read.

"We believe that your benevolent leadership can help us find a solution that is fair and respectful to all parties involved," the letter read.

Also Read: Air India reduces flights to 3 countries due to shortage of planes, crew: Report

Also Read: Air India reduces flights to 3 countries due to shortage of planes, crew: Report

Last week, Air India announced a revised salary structure for pilots and cabin crew. However, the revised structure didn't go well with the staff. The bone of contention in the revised plan was the condition of the promotion of captains with more than four years of experience in management.

Last week, Air India announced a revised salary structure for pilots and cabin crew. However, the revised structure didn't go well with the staff. The bone of contention in the revised plan was the condition of the promotion of captains with more than four years of experience in management.

On 25 April, Air India conducted a town hall meeting but didn't address the newly revised pay structure of its pilots. The meeting was conducted after the united opposition of pilot unions, Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA), and Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG), on April 21, sent a legal notice to Air India.

On 25 April, Air India conducted a town hall meeting but didn't address the newly revised pay structure of its pilots. The meeting was conducted after the united opposition of pilot unions, Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA), and Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG), on April 21, sent a legal notice to Air India.

It is worth noting that ICPA and IPG had already asked their members to not accept the revised terms of employment.

It is worth noting that ICPA and IPG had already asked their members to not accept the revised terms of employment.

The letter also underlined how the pilots facing a difficult situation with the current HR department, according to reports. The pilots' union also stressed how the current situation is also affecting their morale. "Our morale is low, we are concerned this will affect our ability to perform our duties," said the letter.

The letter also underlined how the pilots facing a difficult situation with the current HR department, according to reports. The pilots' union also stressed how the current situation is also affecting their morale. "Our morale is low, we are concerned this will affect our ability to perform our duties," said the letter.

The letter also said that the association wouldn't have sought Ratan Tata's assistance in addressing their issues had this issue not been this important."

The letter also said that the association wouldn't have sought Ratan Tata's assistance in addressing their issues had this issue not been this important."

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.