Air India started testing all its pilots and copilots for psychoactive substances on Thursday—the first such group-wide exercise since the Tata Group took control of the airline in January 2022, two people familiar with the development said.
Air India starts testing of all pilots for psychoactive substances after Phuket-Delhi flight incident
SummaryThe exercise was being undertaken even though the airline already fully complies with requirements prescribed by India’s aviation regulator.
Air India started testing all its pilots and copilots for psychoactive substances on Thursday—the first such group-wide exercise since the Tata Group took control of the airline in January 2022, two people familiar with the development said.
About the Author
Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.
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