Air India Plane Crash: Tata Sons sets up ‘AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust’, pledges ₹500 crore for victims

Tata Sons established the AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust in Mumbai, dedicated to supporting victims of the tragic Air India flight crash. The Trust will aid dependents and first responders of the incident, with Tata Sons and Tata Trusts pledging ₹500 crores for medical treatment and infrastructure rebuilding.

“Tata Sons today formalised and completed the registration of a public charitable trust in Mumbai. The Trust will be called ‘The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust’, dedicated to the victims of the unfortunate accident of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad,” the company said in a statement.

The newly formed trust aims to support the dependents and relatives of the deceased, injured individuals, and others who are “directly or collaterally” impacted by the accident.

Additionally, the trust aims to provide aid and assistance to alleviate any distress experienced by first responders, medical and disaster relief professionals, social workers, and government staff who offered services following the accident.

The Trust will be administered and managed by a 5-member Board of Trustees. The first two trustees appointed are S Padmanabhan, a former Tata veteran, and Sidharth Sharma, Tata Sons’ General Counsel. The other two members will be appointed later, the company informed.

Out of the total ₹500 crore pledged for the Air India crash victims, Tata Sons and Tata Trusts will contribute ₹250 crores. These funds will be aimed towards the philanthropic objectives of the Trust, including an ex gratia payment of ₹1 crore that will be provided to the families of the deceased, medical treatment for those with serious injuries, and support for rebuilding the damaged B J Medical College Hostel infrastructure.

Air India plane crash On Thursday, June 12, 2025, a Tata Group-run Air India plane, carrying 242 people, crashed shortly after takeoff in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad at around 1:40 pm, killing 241 people on board.

