Air India plans in-house fleet maintenance, teams up with Singapore Airlines after Ahmedabad crash. Here's why

Air India is planning to bring some aircraft maintenance services in-house by leaning on shareholder Singapore Airlines (SIA) instead of outsourcing them to state-owned AI Engineering Services Ltd. (AIESL).

This shift follows a fatal crash in June – the cause of which remains unknown, a sector-wide safety audit and a temporary safety-related pause in service, a Bloomberg report said.

Push for in-house maintenance The move to gain control of maintenance services was a part of Air India’s transformation plan even before the plane crash. The plan had been delayed to focus on other priorities, such as increasing flight frequency and improving passenger experience, Bloomberg reported.

However, the June crash of flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad, which killed all but one of the 242 people on board, has brought new urgency to the matter.

The decision is also influenced by long-standing internal concerns regarding the quality of service provided by AIESL, the former subsidiary of the state-owned carrier, citing problems such as clogged toilets on flights.

Safety concerns and fleet expansion The Indian carrier continues to work closely with AIESL. It is preparing to take on pre-flight and daily aircraft inspections, minor repair work and other troubleshooting activities from the state-owned company.

“However, with our fleet expansion, 570 aircraft including a significant number of widebody jets, India’s current MRO infrastructure is not equipped to support this scale,” an Air India spokesperson said in an email to Bloomberg.

MRO refers to Maintenance Repair and Overhaul services.

“To meet the demands of our future operations and ensure world-class reliability and safety, we must invest in building robust MRO capabilities and capacity within the country,” the spokesperson added.

Singapore Airlines' role SIA, which holds a 25.1 per cent share in Air India, will play a key role in the transition of those maintenance tasks to the airline’s staff.

“As a significant minority shareholder in Air India, Singapore Airlines has been working closely” to support Air India’s transformation plan, an SIA spokesperson told Bloomberg. “This includes providing our expertise and support to Air India, where necessary.”

Recent issues with Air India have also impacted SIA’s earnings, contributing to a 59 per cent drop in profit for the quarter ended June 30. The Air India plane crash also brought sharp scrutiny in the aviation sector on issues like the maintenance of aircraft.

What were the audit findings? A recent audit report by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation revealed that Air India Group had the most issues among Indian carriers, Bloomberg reported, citing an annual safety audit that began much before the crash.