Air India poses territorial risk to IndiGo in new year

However, more than three years and three covid waves later, a consolidated Air India backed by the Tata Group now poses a territorial risk to IndiGo. The Air India group has seen a major transition in 2022 with the takeover by the Tata Sons under a government-led strategic divestment programme in January and the decision to merge Vistara with Air India in November. The Air India group now has four airlines under its umbrella with AirAsia and Air India Express in the low-cost segment and Vistara and Air India as full-service model.