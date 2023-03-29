Air India raises ₹14,000 cr loan from SBI, BoB1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Mumbai/New Delhi : Tata group-owned Air India has secured ₹14,000 crore in funding from State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda through a mix of fresh loans and refinance of existing debt, two people aware of the development said.
