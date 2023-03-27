Air India readies 8-10% pay hike on rising competition3 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Pilots, cabin crew to gain first as Tata Group wants to prevent talent from leaving airline
MUMBAI : Air India Ltd will soon announce salary hikes across verticals, starting with pilots, as competition heats up in the industry over cabin crew and pilots. It will be the first performance review by the Tatas after taking control of the airline. Increments are likely to be 8-10% to bring parity between expats and Indian pilots, an industry insider aware of Air India’s plans said.
