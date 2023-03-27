Air India readies 8-10% pay hike on rising competition

With this, airlines are increasingly wary of competition and are planning to secure their crew to handle the volumes. The larger worry is for the wide-body fleet, operated by Vistara and Air India, as pilots often leave for the middle-eastern airlines due to lucrative offers. “The hike has been planned to assure the pilots of the vision of the Tata Group for Air India. It is expected to help pilots have confidence in the group at a time when other airlines are hiring," another Air India executive said, also seeking anonymity.