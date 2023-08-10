Air India rebranding: Airline to have new colour and logo soon. Details here1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST
Air India will reportedly be rebranded today with a change in livery colors and logo, while its mascot, the Maharaja, will continue to exist with reduced workload
Tata-backed Air India will reportedly be rebranded today (10 August) according to media reports, the airline will be gearing up for a change in its livery colors and logo. However, Air India's 77-year-old Maharaja mascot will continue to exist but its workload will be reduced, according to a Financial Express report.