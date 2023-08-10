comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 09 2023 15:58:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.15 1.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.8 2.57%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.6 1.36%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,394.3 0.28%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 417.65 0.26%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Air India rebranding: Airline to have new colour and logo soon. Details here
Back

Tata-backed Air India will reportedly be rebranded today (10 August) according to media reports, the airline will be gearing up for a change in its livery colors and logo. However, Air India's 77-year-old Maharaja mascot will continue to exist but its workload will be reduced, according to a Financial Express report.

The lovable Maharaja mascot, having a potbellied, curling moustache, aquiline nose, and striped turban will reportedly be present in the premium classes of Air India, and at the airport lounges.

'AIR INDIA REBRANDING'

The rebranding of Air India will take place in the presence of Tata Group's top brass. As per the FE report, the current logo of the carrier-- a red swan with a distinctive orange Konark Chakra, is expected to make way for livery housing a three-colour combination — red, white, and purple — as a sign of change. The red and white colors have been Air India's colour and purple is derived from Vistara Airline. Vistara is likely to get integrate with Air India as both are part of the Tata Group.

Earlier this year, Air Idnia's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson said that the airline was poised to introduce a host of new services as part of the rebranding journey.

This includes a new color scheme, revamped cabin interiors, fresh crew uniforms, and updated insignia. The iconic airline mascot, known as the Maharajah, was also part of the rebranding plans.

MAHARAJA MASCOT

Air India's mascot (Maharajah) was created by Bobby Kooka in 1946. Kooka was the Commercial Director of the airline and is responsible for the Maharajah's personality, and building the brand of Air India around the Maharajah.

The Tatas rebranding gained momentum after it engaged London-based brand and design consultancy company Futurebrands in December 2022 to spearhead the process. Later, the airline appointed McCann Workgroup India to work on the brand promotion initiatives.

The rebranding of the airline follows Tata Sons' complete acquisition of Air India in January 2022. Through its fully owned subsidiary, Talace Private Limited, Tata Sons acquired a 100% stake in the airline.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout