Tata-backed Air India will reportedly be rebranded today (10 August) according to media reports, the airline will be gearing up for a change in its livery colors and logo. However, Air India's 77-year-old Maharaja mascot will continue to exist but its workload will be reduced, according to a Financial Express report.

The lovable Maharaja mascot, having a potbellied, curling moustache, aquiline nose, and striped turban will reportedly be present in the premium classes of Air India, and at the airport lounges.

'AIR INDIA REBRANDING'

The rebranding of Air India will take place in the presence of Tata Group's top brass. As per the FE report, the current logo of the carrier-- a red swan with a distinctive orange Konark Chakra, is expected to make way for livery housing a three-colour combination — red, white, and purple — as a sign of change. The red and white colors have been Air India's colour and purple is derived from Vistara Airline. Vistara is likely to get integrate with Air India as both are part of the Tata Group.

Earlier this year, Air Idnia's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson said that the airline was poised to introduce a host of new services as part of the rebranding journey.

This includes a new color scheme, revamped cabin interiors, fresh crew uniforms, and updated insignia. The iconic airline mascot, known as the Maharajah, was also part of the rebranding plans.

MAHARAJA MASCOT

Air India's mascot (Maharajah) was created by Bobby Kooka in 1946. Kooka was the Commercial Director of the airline and is responsible for the Maharajah's personality, and building the brand of Air India around the Maharajah.

The Tatas rebranding gained momentum after it engaged London-based brand and design consultancy company Futurebrands in December 2022 to spearhead the process. Later, the airline appointed McCann Workgroup India to work on the brand promotion initiatives.

The rebranding of the airline follows Tata Sons' complete acquisition of Air India in January 2022. Through its fully owned subsidiary, Talace Private Limited, Tata Sons acquired a 100% stake in the airline.