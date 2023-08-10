'AIR INDIA REBRANDING'

The rebranding of Air India will take place in the presence of Tata Group's top brass. As per the FE report, the current logo of the carrier-- a red swan with a distinctive orange Konark Chakra, is expected to make way for livery housing a three-colour combination — red, white, and purple — as a sign of change. The red and white colors have been Air India's colour and purple is derived from Vistara Airline. Vistara is likely to get integrate with Air India as both are part of the Tata Group.