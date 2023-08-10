Air India Rebranding Live: Tata-backed Air India will reportedly be rebranded today (August 10) according to media reports, the airline will be gearing up for a change in its livery colors and logo. However, Air India's 77-year-old Maharaja mascot will continue to exist but its workload will be reduced, according to a Financial Express report. The Maharaja mascot, having a potbellied, curling moustache, aquiline nose, and striped turban will reportedly be present in the premium classes of Air India, and at the airport lounges, said the reports.
Earlier this year, Air India's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson had announced that the airline was preparing to introduce a host of new services as part of the rebranding journey. The rebranding of the airline follows Tata Sons' complete acquisition of Air India, which was completed in January 2022. Through the company's fully-owned subsidiary, Talace Private - Tata Sons acquired a 100 per cent stake in Air India.
Air India Rebranding Live: Vistara may integrate with Air India
The red and white colors have been Air India's colour and purple is derived from Vistara Airline. Vistara is likely to get integrate with Air India as both are part of the Tata Group.
Air India Rebranding Live: Rebranding Event Underway
Air India rebranding event begins at New Delhi. Airline to announce on cabin interiors, compensation for pilots, cabin crew, among others.
Air India Rebranding Live: N Chandrasekaran attends event
Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran attends Air India rebranding event in New Delhi
Air India Rebranding Live: CEO Wilson's earlier announcement
The rebranding comes after Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson had announced earlier that the airline was poised to introduce several new services as part of the rebranding journey.
Air India Rebranding Live: Konark Chakra logo to undergo change in colours
The rebranding of Air India will take place in the presence of Tata Group's top brass. As per the FE report, the current logo of the carrier-- a red swan with a distinctive orange Konark Chakra, is expected to make way for livery housing a three-colour combination — red, white, and purple — as a sign of change.
Air India Rebranding Live: Compensation packages expected for pilots, cabin crew
Air India is also expected to announce new compensation packages for its pilots and cabin crew. According to media reports, a new rostering system which, as per Wilson would increase "transparency, fairness, equity, roster stability, protection of golden offs five-day offs on birthday and wedding anniversary and reduce fatigue," will also be introduced soon.
Air India Rebranding Live: Maharaja Mascot to stay in first class
The lovable Maharaja mascot, having a potbellied, curling moustache, aquiline nose, and striped turban will reportedly be present in the premium classes of Air India, and at the airport lounges, according to media reports.
Air India Rebranding Live: Tata-backed Air India to undergo rebranding on August 10
Tata-backed Air India will undergo a rebranding on August 10. The airline is preparing to change its colours and emblem.
