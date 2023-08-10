Air India Rebranding Live: Tata-backed Air India will reportedly be rebranded today (August 10) according to media reports, the airline will be gearing up for a change in its livery colors and logo. However, Air India's 77-year-old Maharaja mascot will continue to exist but its workload will be reduced, according to a Financial Express report. The Maharaja mascot, having a potbellied, curling moustache, aquiline nose, and striped turban will reportedly be present in the premium classes of Air India, and at the airport lounges, said the reports.

Earlier this year, Air India's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson had announced that the airline was preparing to introduce a host of new services as part of the rebranding journey. The rebranding of the airline follows Tata Sons' complete acquisition of Air India, which was completed in January 2022. Through the company's fully-owned subsidiary, Talace Private - Tata Sons acquired a 100 per cent stake in Air India.

Stay tuned to Live Mint's live blog for Air India's Rebranding plans announced on August 10