Air India Rebranding Live: Tata-backed Air India's rebranding event is underway as the airline gears up for a change in its livery colors and logo. However, Air India's 77-year-old Maharaja mascot will continue to exist but its workload will be reduced, according to media reports. The Maharaja mascot, having a potbellied, curling moustache, aquiline nose, and striped turban will reportedly be present in the premium classes of Air India, and at the airport lounges, said the reports.
Earlier this year, Air India's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson had announced that the airline was preparing to introduce a host of new services as part of the rebranding journey. The rebranding of the airline follows Tata Sons' complete acquisition of Air India, which was completed in January 2022. Through the company's fully-owned subsidiary, Talace Private - Tata Sons acquired a 100 per cent stake in Air India.
Stay tuned to Live Mint's live blog for Air India's Rebranding plans announced on August 10
‘’Flag-bearer of a soaring nation'': Air India's unveils new logo at rebranding event. Tata Sons' Chairman N Chandrasekaran says the logo represents the airline' bold vision of the its future.
This journey requires enormous amount of work. It requires work on technology, fleet, maintenance, ground handling, operations and more. During the last 12 months, we have put together a strong team. We are focusing on upgrading all Human Resource aspect
The peak of golden window in the new logo signifies limitless possibilities, said N Chandrasekaran. We have been at work during the last 15 months on this journey. ‘’Our vision is to make this airline world-class in terms of modernity, safety, technologically advanced, exceptional in terms of customer service and asn experience that Air India used to be known for,'' he said
‘’Air India is not just another business for us. It is a passion. A national mission. Our aim and job a truly world-class and iconic airline that every Indian will be proud of. We are fully committed, all-in on this journey until we make this happen, sooner,'' he said.
Tata's N Chandrasekaran unveils new brand identity. Red and purple colours become part of new logo.
The red and white colors have been Air India's colour and purple is derived from Vistara Airline. Vistara is likely to get integrate with Air India as both are part of the Tata Group.
Air India rebranding event begins at New Delhi. Airline to announce on cabin interiors, compensation for pilots, cabin crew, among others.
Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran attends Air India rebranding event in New Delhi
The rebranding comes after Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson had announced earlier that the airline was poised to introduce several new services as part of the rebranding journey.
The rebranding of Air India will take place in the presence of Tata Group's top brass. As per the FE report, the current logo of the carrier-- a red swan with a distinctive orange Konark Chakra, is expected to make way for livery housing a three-colour combination — red, white, and purple — as a sign of change.
Air India is also expected to announce new compensation packages for its pilots and cabin crew. According to media reports, a new rostering system which, as per Wilson would increase "transparency, fairness, equity, roster stability, protection of golden offs five-day offs on birthday and wedding anniversary and reduce fatigue," will also be introduced soon.
The lovable Maharaja mascot, having a potbellied, curling moustache, aquiline nose, and striped turban will reportedly be present in the premium classes of Air India, and at the airport lounges, according to media reports.
Tata-backed Air India will undergo a rebranding on August 10. The airline is preparing to change its colours and emblem.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!