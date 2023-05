NEW DELHI : The Tata Group-backed Air India has decided to relax the leave policy for employees retiring in the next two financial years, as per an internal communication with the employees.

“Our HR team followed up with the external tax authorities and happily were able to reach agreement that, for those superannuating in the next two financial years i.e., FY 2023-24 and 2024-25, we are now able to meet the request. I’m sorry we were not able secure the ability to do so for those retiring later, but we tried," Wilson’s email added.

In March, the airline had told its employees that all accumulated privilege leaves beyond a period of 60 days would be encashed.

Following the announcement, a large number of staff approaching retirement had asked for the changes in the leave policy until their superannuation.

The airline has revised its policy with respect to PLs from April 2023 to align the policy with “prevailing market conditions."

From 1 April onwards, PLs accumulation limit for all employees has been fixed at 60 days in a particular financial year and the remaining leaves are to be encashed.

Earlier, the airline allowed permanent employees to accumulate or encash up to 300 privilege leaves.

Simultaneously, the company’s senior management executives plan to visit regional offices of the airline through the month of June to have more in-person interactions.

In operations, the airline has been trying to improve its information technology system and on-time performance. The airline has recently transitioned to automated Segment Revenue Management System from Amadeus, which is expected to help the airline in data-driven decisions to optimize revenue performance with real-time insights.

In May, Air India was at the second position in the punctuality chart after the country’s youngest airline Akasa Air.

“With our cabin crew and pilot pipeline now flowing well, improvements to the AEP (airport entry pass) process ongoing and (slow but) steady improvement in aircraft reliability, there is no reason why we can’t retake our place back at the top of the OTP charts in the months ahead," Wilson told the staff.