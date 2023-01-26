Air India resets as it finishes one year under the Tata fold4 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 11:25 PM IST
- The brand umbrella is to have one low-cost platform and one full-service platform by 2023 end
- Air India has been among the top three airlines in timekeeping in India since August
New Delhi: Tata Group took over the operations of Air India a year ago—on 27 January 2022—marking the beginning of a new chapter for the carrier. The takeover has changed public perception of the airline and improved its performance, experts said. “The Tata tag has brought in several tailwinds for the airline," a senior airline executive said.
