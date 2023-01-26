Air India resets as it finishes one year under the Tata fold

Air India, which has been among the least punctual airlines in India over the years, has been among the top three airlines in timekeeping in India since August. It was also crowned with the most punctual title for October. While the airline is still in the process of revamping its fleet, the utilization levels for aircraft have gone up. The market share of Air India stood at 9.2% in December 2022 from 10.2% in January 2022, but the flight departures for the airline went up by 8% at 7,761 flight departures in November 2022 from 7,187 flight departures in January 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}