1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 09:22 PM IST Livemint, Written By Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
  • Air India pilots will earn a minimum salary of 50,000 per month, which can go up to 8.5 lakh. While cabin crews can earn in the range from 25000 to 78,000 per month. The company has also announced various allowances for its employees.

Air India has redesigned its salary structure for its cabin crews and pilots starting from April 1st. At the Tata Group-backed airline, the minimum salary for a pilot will be 50,000 per month and the maximum could go to 8.5 lakh per month. The salary pattern varies from pilot categories and the number of hours of flying. For a cabin crew, the minimum salary is set at 25,000 per month and the maximum would be 78,000 per month depending upon the levels. Air India also offers allowances such as domestic layovers, international layovers, and others.

Here's what Air India's new salary structure will look like:

In the case of pilot levels, a trainee (junior first officer under training) will get 50,000 per month. While Junior First Officers after Line Release up to 1 year will get 2.35 lakh per month. The first officer will earn 3.45 lakh per month, while Captain (SFO) which means the first officer with ATPL will earn 4.75 lakh per month.

Further, at Air India, a commander which is a pilot internally upgraded captain/SFO who has obtained a P1 rating on the company's aircraft type --- will earn 7.50 lakh per month. Senior commande with more than 4 years of P1 rating on company aircraft type will earn 8.50 lakh per month.

