Air India restructures salaries, allowances from April 1. How much will pilots, cabin crews will earn?1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 09:22 PM IST
- Air India pilots will earn a minimum salary of ₹50,000 per month, which can go up to ₹8.5 lakh. While cabin crews can earn in the range from ₹25000 to ₹78,000 per month. The company has also announced various allowances for its employees.
Air India has redesigned its salary structure for its cabin crews and pilots starting from April 1st. At the Tata Group-backed airline, the minimum salary for a pilot will be ₹50,000 per month and the maximum could go to ₹8.5 lakh per month. The salary pattern varies from pilot categories and the number of hours of flying. For a cabin crew, the minimum salary is set at ₹25,000 per month and the maximum would be ₹78,000 per month depending upon the levels. Air India also offers allowances such as domestic layovers, international layovers, and others.
