Air India has redesigned its salary structure for its cabin crews and pilots starting from April 1st. At the Tata Group-backed airline, the minimum salary for a pilot will be ₹50,000 per month and the maximum could go to ₹8.5 lakh per month. The salary pattern varies from pilot categories and the number of hours of flying. For a cabin crew, the minimum salary is set at ₹25,000 per month and the maximum would be ₹78,000 per month depending upon the levels. Air India also offers allowances such as domestic layovers, international layovers, and others.
Here's what Air India's new salary structure will look like:
In the case of pilot levels, a trainee (junior first officer under training) will get ₹50,000 per month. While Junior First Officers after Line Release up to 1 year will get ₹2.35 lakh per month. The first officer will earn ₹3.45 lakh per month, while Captain (SFO) which means the first officer with ATPL will earn ₹4.75 lakh per month.
Further, at Air India, a commander which is a pilot internally upgraded captain/SFO who has obtained a P1 rating on the company's aircraft type --- will earn ₹7.50 lakh per month. Senior commande with more than 4 years of P1 rating on company aircraft type will earn ₹8.50 lakh per month.
