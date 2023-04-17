Air India has redesigned its salary structure for its cabin crews and pilots starting from April 1st. At the Tata Group-backed airline, the minimum salary for a pilot will be ₹50,000 per month and the maximum could go to ₹8.5 lakh per month. The salary pattern varies from pilot categories and the number of hours of flying. For a cabin crew, the minimum salary is set at ₹25,000 per month and the maximum would be ₹78,000 per month depending upon the levels. Air India also offers allowances such as domestic layovers, international layovers, and others.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}