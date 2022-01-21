Air India will resume its normal flight operations to the US from today, January 21. In the past two days, Air India and other US-bound airlines around the world cancelled their operations over the safety concerns related to the 5G roll out in the US on January 19 (US time).

"Flight operations to/from destinations in the USA were affected during last two days. We would like to inform our passengers traveling to/from destinations in the USA that effective 0001hrs of 21st January 2022 normal flights operations will recommence to/from USA," Air India said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, Air India said that it will not be able to operate US-bound flights due to the deployment of the 5G communications. "Due to deployment of the 5G communications in USA, we will not be able to operate the following flights of 19th Jan'22:

AI101/102 DEL/JFK/DEL

AI173/174 DEL/SFO/DEL

AI127/126 DEL/ORD/DEL

AI191/144 BOM/EWR/BOM

Please standby for further updates," the domestic airline had tweeted on Wednesday, January 19.

Air India had cancelled eight flights on India-US routes on Wednesday due to deployment of 5G internet in North America which could interfere with aircraft's radio altimeters.

But on Thursday, the US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said radio altimeters fitted in certain types of aircraft, including B777, will not be affected by 5G services.

Subsequently, an Air India spokesperson told PTI news agency that Boeing has cleared the carrier to operate to the US on B777 aircraft. As a result, Air India resumed six India-US flights on Boeing B777 aircraft on Thursday after the plane manufacturer gave the clearance to operate them.

The airline also said all flights to the US will normalise from Friday.

The Air India flights that have resumed their operations from Thursday are Delhi-New York, New York-Delhi, Delhi-Chicago, Chicago-Delhi, Delhi- San Francisco, and San Francisco-Delhi.

Along with these six flights, two other flights -- Mumbai-Newark and Newark-Mumbai -- were cancelled by Air India on Wednesday.

Total three carriers -- American Airlines, United Airlines, and Air India -- currently operate direct flights between India and the US.

