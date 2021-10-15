Air India's accumulated losses rise to 77,953 crore during FY2021

NEW DELHI : National carrier Air India Ltd, which has suffered losses every year since its merger with Indian Airlines in 2007-08, saw its accumulated losses widen to ₹77, 953 crore at the end of 31 March 2021, up from ₹70,820 crore during the previous year.

During the end of 2020-21, the airline's net liabilities exceeded its assets by ₹58,316.68 crore, according to company documents.

Meanwhile, the standalone net loss of Air India Ltd stood at ₹7,017.42 crore in the year through 31 March 2021, down from a ₹7,765.73 crore loss recorded in the previous year, according to a statement submitted by the airline to the BSE.

The losses of the carrier declined during 2020-21 as compared with the previous year as the airline's expenses reduced to ₹19,083.33 crore in 2020-21 from ₹36,290.17 crore in 2019-20 with the carrier's operations remaining limited during the pandemic.

Air India Ltd's standalone revenue for 2020-21 stood at ₹12,104.05 crore, down from ₹28,524.44 crore during the previous year.

Mint had in February reported that Air India is likely to incur a consolidated net loss of ₹9,500 crore– ₹10,000 crore in the year through March, up from a ₹8,000 crore loss recorded in the previous year, quoting a senior official at Air India. This would include losses reported by Air India and its subsidiaries.

The carrier has never made a net profit since its merger with Indian Airlines in 2007. It posted net losses of ₹8,556.35 crore in 2018-19, and ₹5,348.18 crore in 2017-18.

Meanwhile, India’s largest conglomerate Tata Group was last week named the winning bidder for Air India, ahead of a consortium-led by SpiceJet Ltd chairman and managing director Ajay Singh.

The government has issued a letter of intent (LoI) to the Tata group, the winning bidder for national carrier Air India, and hopes to sign a share purchase agreement (SPA) with India’s largest conglomerate soon, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the finance ministry’s department of investment and public asset management (Dipam), said on 11 October.

Upon the completion of the transaction, which the government hopes to conclude by December end, the Tata group will be given full control of Air India and its low-cost unit Air India Express, as well as a 50% stake in ground handling company Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt. Ltd (AISATS).

