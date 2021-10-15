Air India's accumulated losses rise to 77,953 crore during FY2021

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : National carrier Air India Ltd, which has suffered losses every year since its merger with Indian Airlines in 2007-08, saw its accumulated losses widen to ₹77, 953 crore at the end of 31 March 2021, up from ₹70,820 crore during the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : National carrier Air India Ltd, which has suffered losses every year since its merger with Indian Airlines in 2007-08, saw its accumulated losses widen to ₹77, 953 crore at the end of 31 March 2021, up from ₹70,820 crore during the previous year.

During the end of 2020-21, the airline's net liabilities exceeded its assets by ₹58,316.68 crore, according to company documents. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

During the end of 2020-21, the airline's net liabilities exceeded its assets by ₹58,316.68 crore, according to company documents. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Meanwhile, the standalone net loss of Air India Ltd stood at ₹7,017.42 crore in the year through 31 March 2021, down from a ₹7,765.73 crore loss recorded in the previous year, according to a statement submitted by the airline to the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The losses of the carrier declined during 2020-21 as compared with the previous year as the airline's expenses reduced to ₹19,083.33 crore in 2020-21 from ₹36,290.17 crore in 2019-20 with the carrier's operations remaining limited during the pandemic.

Air India Ltd's standalone revenue for 2020-21 stood at ₹12,104.05 crore, down from ₹28,524.44 crore during the previous year.

Mint had in February reported that Air India is likely to incur a consolidated net loss of ₹9,500 crore– ₹10,000 crore in the year through March, up from a ₹8,000 crore loss recorded in the previous year, quoting a senior official at Air India. This would include losses reported by Air India and its subsidiaries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The carrier has never made a net profit since its merger with Indian Airlines in 2007. It posted net losses of ₹8,556.35 crore in 2018-19, and ₹5,348.18 crore in 2017-18.

The government has issued a letter of intent (LoI) to the Tata group, the winning bidder for national carrier Air India, and hopes to sign a share purchase agreement (SPA) with India’s largest conglomerate soon, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the finance ministry’s department of investment and public asset management (Dipam), said on 11 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Upon the completion of the transaction, which the government hopes to conclude by December end, the Tata group will be given full control of Air India and its low-cost unit Air India Express, as well as a 50% stake in ground handling company Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt. Ltd (AISATS).