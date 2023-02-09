Air India's crew crunch leading to flight cancellation and delay in US,Canada
Due to the acute shortage of manpower, Tata group-owned Air India is facing difficulty in operating flights to the US and Canada. Passengers have to suffer from flight cancellation and even inordinate delays on this route lately.
