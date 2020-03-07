Air India’s disinvestment may take more time: Hardeep Singh Puri

NEW DELHI : Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday indicated that Air India’s disinvestment process may take some more time.

“We will provide people with a little extra time that we lost because of the other questions. Let me say on record that the process is going extremely well. There is a lot of expressions of interest," Puri told a news conference.

The government recently extended the deadline for the submission of written queries from potential bidders from 11 February to 6 March. The existing deadline for submission of bids is 17 March.

In January, the Centre invited expressions of interest from investors interested in acquiring the national carrier and its subsidiary Air India Express. The government is also looking to sell a 50% stake in Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt. Ltd, a joint venture between Air India and Singapore Airport Terminal Services.

“Following the publication of the preliminary information memorandum, many entities have come forward and asked questions," Puri added.

This is the government’s second attempt to disinvest Air India, after having failed to attract bidders for a 76% stake in the state-run carrier two years ago. Earlier this week, the cabinet allowed non-resident Indians to buy up to a 100% stake in the airline, compared to the earlier 49% cap.

However, in the light of the global outbreak of Covid-19 severely affecting the aviation industry, International Air Transport Association (IATA) chief economist Brian Pearce said the disinvestment process might be “quite difficult at this moment", according to media reports.

“Clearly, the international market for Indian carriers is going to be a lot weaker and inbound tourist traffic is going to be hit very hard by the effect of the coronavirus crisis," he added.

Since it was first reported in China’s Wuhan in December, the virus has affected over 100,000 globally, with 3,400 fatalities.

IATA has warned that if the Covid-19 outbreak is not contained, it could cost airlines as much as $113 billion in lost revenue in 2020.

Considering the IATA warning, potential bidders for Air India will be wary as they might have a hard time lining up funds for the debt-ridden state carrier.

To attract suitors, the Centre said the successful bidder will need to absorb only ₹23,286.5 crore of Air India’s debt, and the rest, about ₹56,334 crore, will be transferred to Air India Assets Holding Ltd, a special purpose vehicle.

Air India’s fleet of 121 aircraft serves 98 destinations, including 42 overseas routes.

The airline owns 32 planes, and the rest are on lease.

It had 9,426 permanent workers, 4,201 contract employees and over 2,867 employees on deputation from other companies as of 1 November 2019.