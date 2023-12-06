Air India’s jumbo Airbus order has undergone a big change
Air India’s focus is moving towards becoming a premium carrier. It has been evident from the announcements for refurbishment that they did
After much speculation, the Air India group announced an order for 470 aircraft on Valentine's Day this year. This was touted as the largest order in history, but no love was lost with rival IndiGo signing up for 500 planes - exactly a day before Air India formalised that order. This made IndiGo snatch that record, before it was formally created. Both events took place at the Paris Air Show in June this year.