Air India’s legacy B777 is back with new look after major overhaul; check features, routes and more

Air India received the first of its legacy Boeing 777-300 ER on Wednesday, marking a comeback with a stunning look. Officials said revamping of the remaining 12 planes in the fleet will be completed by the end of the year.

According to news agency PTI, the refit of the legacy B777 aircraft, which was to begin last year, was delayed due to supply chain issues. Since then, the airline has decided to heavily refresh these planes.

The refreshing was reportedly done in Singapore. It took 50 days.

A heavy refresh of an aircraft comes with upgraded cabins, including a classy feel, new seats, entertainment systems, top-end upholstery, new carpets, cushions, fixed broken seats and more.

Air India B777 routes In total, Air India has 40 legacy wide-body planes: 13 B777s and 27 B787s. The B777s are primarily for ultra-long-haul flights, with a duration of over 14 hours and destinations to Toronto, Vancouver (Canada), Newark, New York (US), San Francisco, and Chicago.

A total of 67 wide-body aircraft in the fleet includes 19 B777-300 ERs (consisting of 6 leased from Etihad Airways), 8 B777-200 LRs (comprising 5 leased from Delta Air Lines), 7 B787-9s, 27 legacy B787-8s and 6 A350-600s. The first legacy B787 will take off for retrofit in April. When it comes to narrow-body planes, it has 14 A321 neos, 94 A320 neos,13 A321 ceos, 4 A320 ceos and 6 A319s.

As part of the $400 million retrofit programme for narrow-body and wide-body aircraft, the first retrofitted A320neo is already back in service. The airline aims to complete the retrofit of all 27 A320neo aircraft by the third quarter of this year.

Air India MD and CEO Campbell Wilson on supply-situation According to Air India MD and CEO Campbell Wilson, the airline anticipates revamping all legacy wide-body aircraft by mid-2027. Speaking of the supply situation, Wilson stated there were pinch points everywhere, like no engines for some narrow-body aircraft, problems with seat suppliers, and difficulties sourcing components and fuselage parts.

“Reality is that it is going to remain a supply-constrained market, not just for Air India, India, (I am) talking about worldwide... for another 4-5 years. We are victims of the circumstances as is every other airline," he had said.

