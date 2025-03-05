Air India sacks trainer pilot for lapses; action comes after probing whistleblower allegations

Air India announced on Wednesday that it has dismissed a trainer pilot for professional lapses. Additionally, ten pilots who underwent recurrent simulator training under this trainer have been temporarily removed from flying duties while an investigation is conducted.

This decision follows allegations from a whistleblower, who claimed that the trainer pilot had failed to adequately fulfil his responsibilities during the simulator training sessions.

In a statement, the Tata Group-owned airline said a detailed probe was conducted into the allegations, which were corroborated after a review of the evidence.

Without disclosing specific details, Air India said the trainer pilot's services are being terminated.

"As a precaution, ten pilots who underwent recurrent training under the trainer pilot have been removed from flying duties pending further investigation," the airline said.

Further, Air India said it voluntarily reported the matter to aviation regulator DGCA and also commended the whistleblower for stepping forward.

Details about the trainer pilot and related action could not be immediately ascertained.

On some earlier occasions, Air India had faced action from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for failing to report certain incidents and non-disclosures.

Tata Group took over loss-making Air India from the government in January 2022. In the statement, the airline said it has implemented the Tata Code of Conduct to establish clear behavioural expectations and accelerate cultural change to that of a Tata Group company.

"This included comprehensive training for all employees on Tata's ethos and ethics-related policies, such as anti-bribery, anti-corruption and whistleblowing, among others," it added.

