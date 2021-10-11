Air India sale: Government issues LoI to Tata Group

NEW DELHI : The government has issued letter of intent (LoI) to Tata Group, the winning bidder for Air India, and hopes to sign a share price agreement (SPA) on the sale with the salt to software conglomerate soon, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the finance ministry’s Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam), said on Monday.

"LOI issued to the successful bidder in the strategic disinvestment transaction of AI (Air India). SPA will be signed soon," Pandey said in a Twitter post.

A LoI is typically a document declaring the preliminary commitment of one party to do business with another and outlines the chief terms of a deal.

India’s largest conglomerate was on last Friday named as the winning bidder for Air India ahead of a consortium led by SpiceJet Limited chairman and managing director Ajay Singh.

Tata group holding company, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd, through its wholly owned unit Talace Pvt. Ltd, submitted a winning bid of ₹18,000 crore as the enterprise value of Air India, against a reserve price of ₹12,906 crore.

The group will also assume ₹15,300 crore of Air India’s debt with the remaining ₹46,262 crore taken over by the government’s Air India Asset Holding Ltd (AIAHL), a special company set up to hold half of the airline’s loans, four of its units and non-core assets.

The Tata group will also have to pay ₹2,700 crore in cash to the government.

Upon the completion of the transaction, which the government hopes to conclude by December-end, Tata Group will be given the full control of Air India and its low-cost unit Air India Express as well as a 50% stake in ground handling company Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt. Ltd (AISATS), according to a finance ministry statement.

Tatas now have to accept the LoI, post which the Share Purchase Agreement will be signed, while conditions precedent to the transactions would need to be satisfied by Tatas before they actually take over the operations, Dipam's Pandey told Press Trust of India.

"Normally within 14 days of acceptance of LOI, the SPA is signed. We expect the SPA to be signed fairly fast," he said adding that after SPA is signed, the regulatory approvals will have to come in following which the handover process will start.

"When they give the Letter of Acceptance, they will give payment security of 1.5 per cent of EV value which is ₹270 crore. ₹270 crore will be payment security in bank guarantee which will be received by us along with acceptance letter to the LoI," Pandey added.

(with inputs from Press Trust of India)

