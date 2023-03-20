Air India seeks lessor jet delivery financing after record order2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Aircraft lessors are expected to play a significant role in financing the Tata-owned airline's aircraft spending spree, worth an estimated $70 billion or half that after discounts
Air India has kicked off financing for a plane order worth tens of billions of dollars by asking leasing companies to submit proposals for sale-leaseback deals, the airline said on Monday as industry executives play down the impact of recent banking-sector turmoil on aviation.
