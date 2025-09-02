Air India senior citizen discount: Tata-owned airline cuts ticket price up to 25% | Check eligibility details here

Tata Group-owned full-service airline Air India has launched its newly discounted prices for senior citizen passengers, offering up to 25% flat discounts on the base ticket price, according to company data.

Air India is offering ‘exclusive benefits’ for its elderly passengers who are 60 and above for both the airline's domestic and international operations worldwide.

“Senior Citizens aged 60 years and above can now get exclusive benefits on Air India’s domestic and international network,” said Air India on its official website.

Air India International discounts for senior citizens According to the data collected from the airline website, Air India is offering up to 10% flat discount on its base airfare across all of its Economy, Premium Economy, Business, and First Class cabins.

The company is also offering senior citizens an option to avail ‘one free date change’ after completing their booking. The discount also accounts for the additional baggage of 10 kilograms or one piece, which an elderly passenger may carry with them while travelling with the airline.

Air India recommended its senior citizen passengers to combine the 10% discount on the ticket price by selecting their special category in the ‘Concession Type’ before booking their flight, along with up to ₹2,000 off on all UPI payments by using the promocode “UPIPROMO” at the ticket checkout on the platform.

Air India domestic discounts for senior citizens For senior citizens travelling within India, the full-service carrier, Air India, is offering up to 25% off the base ticket price. The elderly passengers can select their special category in the ‘Concession Type’ before booking their flight for the offer.

To maximise the discounts offered, people can check that the airline is also offering its passengers a minimum discount of ₹200 off their ticket prices if they choose to pay using UPI instead of other transaction methods.

“When you choose UPI as your payment method, use Promo Code UPIPROMO at checkout to get an additional discount of Min INR 200 per passenger on Website and Air India App,” according to the Air India website.

What do you need to book the tickets? Air India will require a ‘valid photo ID with your date of birth mentioned’ for its passenger verification process to book the tickets. The company also mentions that in order for senior citizens to be eligible for the offer, they have to use this discount directly on the Air India mobile application or the official website to book their travel tickets.

People can also use the airline's airport, city ticketing offices or contact the customer care executives to get access to this offer.

Offer eligibility details here 1. Air India's new senior citizen discount will only apply to passengers 60 or older. For the verification process, the passengers will have to provide their valid photo ID and their date of birth.

2. The company also said that the discount will apply only to the base airline ticket price and not to any extra costs, charges, or taxes added to the ticket price.

3. The UPI Promocode, which will provide additional discounts to passengers carrying out their transactions with the payment method. The offer is only applicable to transactions on the official website and mobile application.

4. Air India also said that the company will charge the standard fees applicable for flight changes, cancellations, or refunds, beyond the above-mentioned concessions.