National carrier Air India has suffered a major cyberattack, in which the personal information of passengers, including passport, contact, ticket information and credit card details were stolen.

This incident affected around 4,500,000 data subjects in the world, the airline said, adding that the breach involved the data between August 2011 and February 2021.

'The breach involved personal data registered between 26 August 2011 and 3 February 2021, with details that included name, date of birth, contact information, passport information, ticket information, Star Alliance and Air India frequent flyer data (but no passwords data were affected) as well as credit cards data,' a notification from Air India read.

"While we had received the first notification in this regard from our data processor on 25.02.2021, we would like to clarify that the identity of the affected data subjects was only provided to us by our data processor on 25.03.2021 & 5.04.2021, the national carrier clarified.

Read Air India's full statement here:

We would also like to inform you that the following measures to ensure safety of the data were immediately taken:

• Investigating the data security incident;

• Securing the compromised servers;

• Engaging external specialists of data security incidents;

• Notifying and liaising with the credit card issuers;

• Resetting passwords of Air India FFP program.

Further, our data processor has ensured that no abnormal activity was observed after securing the compromised servers.

While we and our data processor continue to take remedial actions including but not limited to the above, we would also encourage passengers to change passwords wherever applicable to ensure safety of their personal data.

The protection of our customers’ personal data is of highest importance to us and we deeply regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate continued support and trust of our passengers.

