Air India shares first look of plane after logo rebranding. See pics

Tata Group-owned Air India has unveiled how its planes would look since it changed its logo. The A350 planes will be seen by travellers this winter, the airline said. "Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter," Air India said in a social media post on X. After being fully acquired by Tata Sons in January 2022, Air India underwent this rebranding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Air India's new logo Air India's new logo includes a modern design with golden, red, and purple colours. It will replace the old logo of a red swan and orange spokes inside the swan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Vista, the new logo symbol for Air India, takes its inspiration from the peak of the gold window frame and stands for limitless possibilities, progress, and the airline's bold, confident outlook for the future, the company said in a release in August.

"Colours, patterns, shapes and how they come together and what they represent matter, but our actions speak so much louder. We are in the midst of a total transformation to reimagine the role of India’s flagship airline", said Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO & MD.

Air India commissions mega warehouse facility in Delhi Air India on Friday said it has commissioned a mega warehouse facility in Delhi for storing over 1,000,000 engineering spares for aircraft maintenance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spread across 54,000 sq ft and located near Terminal 3, at Delhi Airport's cargo complex, the centralised warehousing facility will improve the turnaround time of flights operating out of Delhi, the company said.

The facility will offer a one-stop solution for storing aircraft spares, tools, and ground support equipment ranging from hardware to sophisticated and complex avionics, hydraulics, structural, pneumatic, and mechanical components, it said.

