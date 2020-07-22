Air India slashes employee allowances by 20-50%

"We shouldn't be taking a 60% pay cut while the others are taking a 10% pay cut. Especially, since it was us pilots who flew to regions like Wuhan and others during the pandemic, risking exposure to the virus," said the second pilot, who's a member of Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG), a pilots union at the airline comprising about 450 pilots flying wide body planes like Boeing 787, Boeing 777 and Boeing 747 planes at the airline.