Air India Flights Sale! The Tata Group-owned airlines introduced a special offer for its international passengers on selected routes from India to five cities in Europe, including the United Kingdom.

In an official statement, the company said that the sale offers all-inclusive fares starting at ₹40,000 (round trip) and ₹25,000 (one-way) on non-stop flights to Copenhagen (Denmark), London Heathrow (UK), Milan (Italy), Paris (France), and Vienna (Austria).

The passengers can book the special fare flights till October 14 for travel until December 15, 2023, the statement read.

The sale is open on all channels, including Air India’s website, iOS and Android mobile apps, and through authorized travel agents. The seats available on sale are limited, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, the airline said.

Currently, Air India operates 48 non-stop flights every week from Delhi and Mumbai to these five cities in Europe.

It is pertinent to note that the fares may marginally vary due to applicable rates of exchange and taxes in different cities.

Meanwhile, Air India has recently provided aviation enthusiasts and travelers with a sneak peek at the new livery for their upcoming Airbus A350 aircraft.

"Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter… @Airbus," read the post on Air India's official handle on X.

It said that the sneak peek of the aircraft will only add to the excitement and anticipation around the debut of Air India's A350 fleet this winter.

The Airbus A350 is known for its state-of-the-art design and advanced features, making it an ideal addition to Air India’s fleet. It is known for its fuel efficiency, spacious cabins, and advanced technology, ensuring a smoother and more comfortable journey for passengers.

