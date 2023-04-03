Air India staff may get pay hike with new contracts2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:37 PM IST
- Under the terms of the Air India sale in January 2022, Tata Group had to retain all employees for at least a year at pre-existing salary levels.
NEW DELHI : Air India is working on new job contracts for its middle management that would bump up pay for employees whose salaries remained unchanged after the airline’s privatization, two people aware of the matter said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×