Air India is restoring salaries of employees in a phased manner to pre-pandemic levels as the aviation sector is recovering with the decline of Covid-19 cases in the country, news agency PTI reported.

Many airlines including Air India have resorted to cost cutting measures as multiple coronavirus waves in the last two years halted travel and dented passenger demand even after lifting of curbs.

After the pandemic hit, Air India has cut flying allowance by 35%, special pay by 40%, and wide body allowance by 40%. The flying allowance, special pay and wide body allowance of pilots allowances are being restored 20%, 25% and 25% respectively.

Meanwhile, flying and wide body allowance of cabin crew members, which was cut by 15% and 20% respectively is being restored by 10% and 5%, according to PTI.

These changes will be effective from 1 April.

Domestic air passenger traffic recovered in the subsequent months after January this year after a sharp decline in the Omicron-led infections. More and more people chose to travel by air amid abating of the third wave of coronavirus.

The union government in March had allowed regular international flights to operate with 100% capacity. The government's decision to restart scheduled international flights after nearly two years offered a major respite to homegrown carriers at a time when their operating costs have also soared due to high oil prices.

The government had banned all international scheduled flights for a week starting March 23, 2020. The ban stretched for nearly two years in the midst of a raging pandemic.

However, special international flights have been operating between India and about 35 other countries since July 2020 under the air bubble.

Meanwhile, the allowances given to Air India officers and other staff members were cut by 50% and 30%, respectively, during the pandemic. While officers' allowances are being restored by 25% from April 1, other staff members' allowances are being restored to pre-pandemic level from April 1

Gross emoluments given to Indian employees who are based at foreign locations was cut by 10 per cent at a maximum of USD 300 during the pandemic, an Air India document noted as seen by PTI

These gross emoluments are being restored by 5% at a maximum of $150, it noted.

Similarly, India-based officers' gross emoluments were cut by $300 during the pandemic, and it is being restored by $150 from April 1, it mentioned.

All the aforementioned components of salaries of employees will be restored to their pre-pandemic levels on April 1 next year, it said.

"As the hope of a post-pandemic world seems within reach and the aviation sector takes off once again with some visible changes in our performance, we are happy to inform you that your salary cuts have been reviewed and the restoration of salaries will happen in a phased manner," the document said.