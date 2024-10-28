Air India suspends 10 cabin crew members over protest against new room-sharing policy

  • Ahead of the Vistara merger in November, Air India has introduced a revised policy for cabin crew members that requires some to share rooms during layovers.

Livemint
Published28 Oct 2024, 11:21 PM IST
Air India and Vistara together will have a staff strength of around 25,000.
Air India and Vistara together will have a staff strength of around 25,000.

Tata Group-owned Air India (AI) on Monday suspended 10 cabin crew members for allegedly instigating other members to protest against the airline's revised policy, said a report by news agency PTI citing a source.

Ahead of the Air India-Vistara merger in November, AI has introduced a revised policy for cabin crew members that requires a section of them to share rooms during layovers. The policy will be effective from December 1.

Opposing the room-sharing requirement, the All India Cabin Crew Association termed it as "illegal, bad in law, and Void ab initio on multiple fronts." It has also sought the intervention of the Union labour ministry to resolve the issues.

Also Read | Air India Express and Akasa Air offer Diwali ticket sale; details here

Under the revised policy, cabin crew members will be required to share rooms during layovers except for cabin executives and those operating ultra-long-haul flights ahead of the merger.

Cabin crew members on ultra-long-haul flights will get single rooms during layovers as well as during unscheduled layovers in the event of a flight diversion.

Cabin executives, who are senior members with around 8 years of flying experience, will also get single rooms during layovers.

Generally, ultra-long-haul flights are those having a duration of 16 hours or more.

 

Also Read | Tata-Airbus C295 Facility in Vadodara: 5 key things to know

After merger

After the merger, Air India and Vistara will have a combined staff strength of around 25,000, including about 12,000 cabin crew members.

Loss-making Air India was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022 and since then, various changes have been introduced to boost the full-service carrier.

The cabin crew association has also written to Air India Chief Campbell Wilson, urging him "not to violate" the existing status quo, and to respect the sanctity of the Industrial Tribunal and the pending Industrial dispute over the issue.

 

Also Read | Bengaluru-Ayodhya Akasa flight among 50 airlines get hoax bomb threat today

It has demanded hotel accommodation and conditions of accommodation in line with the policy on accommodation for pilots, as per the previous agreements and tribunal awards.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 11:21 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsAir India suspends 10 cabin crew members over protest against new room-sharing policy

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    185.00
    03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16.7 (9.92%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,292.65
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    37.15 (2.96%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,734.30
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -8.3 (-0.48%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    269.95
    03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-0.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    372.75
    03:55 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    40 (12.02%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,624.70
    03:56 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    109.65 (4.36%)

    Coforge share price

    7,705.45
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -36.75 (-0.47%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,119.75
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -26.15 (-2.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,015.50
    03:47 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -349.15 (-8%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,283.00
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -91.6 (-6.66%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,942.05
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -292.6 (-5.59%)

    Mahanagar Gas share price

    1,418.40
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -78.15 (-5.22%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    185.00
    03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16.7 (9.92%)

    Archean Chemical Industries share price

    650.30
    03:46 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    54.2 (9.09%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    8.25
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    0.58 (7.56%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    319.90
    03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    22.25 (7.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.