Air India to add 30 aircraft to its fleet by March

New Delhi: The Tata Group-backed Air India will add 30 aircraft to its fleet by March as it aims to ramp up weekly flights by more than 400 over the next six months.

The fleet expansion will comprise ten wide-body aircraft including six Airbus A350 and four Boeing B777, along with 20 narrow-body Airbus A320neo aircraft.

The airline currently has a fleet of 120 aircraft, with nearly 2,900 flights operated every week.

The addition of new flights will be equally spread out across domestic and international routes, with 200 additional weekly flights for each of the two categories, the full-service carrier said today.

On its international route network, the carrier has already added 80 out of 200 weekly flights and plans to add four new international destinations.

During the winter schedule, which kicked off on 29 October, the airline increased weekly frequencies on Mumbai-Singapore, Delhi-Bangkok, Delhi-Dhaka, Delhi-Newark, Delhi-San Francisco, Delhi-Washington D.C, Delhi-Copenhagen, Delhi-Milan and Mumbai-Doha routes.

Air India has also launched flights on four new routes - Bengaluru-Singapore, Kochi-Doha, Kolkata-Bangkok, and Mumbai-Melbourne.

“While modernising our fleet and introducing new products and services is a top priority in Air India’s ongoing transformation journey, we are equally focused on densifying and expanding our route network to capture the rapidly growing demand in the market," Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer and managing director Air India said.

The Tata Group had acquired Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express in January 2021 under a government-led strategic divestment programme. The same year the group also announced a merger between Air India and Vistara and between Air India Express and AirAsia India. The mergers are currently underway.

