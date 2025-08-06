Air India to fully resume International operations from 1 October? Here's what CEO Campbell Wilson says

Air India is set to fully resume its International operations by 1 October 2025, according to a recent statement from the company’s CEO and MD, Campbell Wilson.

The announcement comes after the Tata-owned airline initiated a ‘safety pause’ in the wake of the AI171 crash in June, which killed all but one out of the 242 passengers on board, causing a temporary reduction in flight schedule.

Phased resumption underway In an email addressed to Maharaja Club members, Wilson detailed the measures the airline has taken to reinforce its safety protocols. He confirmed that a full resumption of the operations is targeted for 1 October of this year.

“We have begun a phased restoration of international operations from August 1, 2025, with full resumption targeted for October 1, 2025,” he said in a statement, adding that “this measured approach ensures we complete every verification thoroughly and resume service with complete confidence.”

Acknowledging some operational challenges over the last few weeks, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said the airline is committed to strengthening its internal processes to minimise the inconvenience that such circumstances cause to passengers.

Why were the operations halted? On 18 June, Air India said that it would reduce its international services on widebody aircraft by 15 per cent for a few weeks as part of a broader effort to stabilise operations and prioritise safety after the fatal Ahmedabad crash on 12 June 2025, Mint reported earlier.

The crash happened after a Boeing 787 Dreamliner of Air India that was headed for London from Ahmedabad, crashed within seconds of lift-off and fell on a medical college hostel.

“This decision has been taken to ensure stability of our operations, improve efficiency, and minimise inconvenience to passengers,” the airline said in a statement on 18 June 2025.

