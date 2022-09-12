Air India to induct 30 more aircraft by 2023

Air India to induct 30 more aircraft by 20232 min read . 05:58 PM IST
Air India will induct 30 more aircraft by 2023 as it eyes expansion and fleet revamp. The new aircraft will enter the airline’s fleet from late 2022 and will increase its fleet size by 25%, it said.
The airline has signed leases and letters of intent for 25 Airbus narrow-body and five Boeing wide-body aircraft to strengthen its fleet.
Air India currently has 113 aircraft in its fleet out of which 87 planes are operational. These include 54 narrow-body airplanes and 33 wide-body aircraft. The inoperative 16 narrow-body aircraft and 10 wide-body aircraft will return to service by early 2023, the airline said.
Air India has called it its first major fleet expansion since its acquisition by the Tata Group in Jan 2022. The airline has signed up for leasing 21 Airbus A320neos, 4 Airbus A321neos and 5 Boeing B777-200LRs.
The wide-body B777-200LRs will join the fleet between December 2022 and March 2023. Air India will be able to offer premium economy long haul flights for the first time with the B777-200 LR aircraft. The incoming B777-200LRs will result in additional flights between Mumbai -San Francisco, Mumbai-Newark, Mumbai-New York, and a thrice-weekly Bangalore- San Francisco service.
The four A321 aircraft are expected to join the Air India fleet in the first quarter of 2023, while the 21 A320 will be inducted in the second half of 2023. These aircraft will serve domestic sectors as well as short-haul international destinations.
“These new aircraft, together with existing aircraft being returned to service, address an immediate need for more capacity and connectivity, and mark a strong step forward. Air India has exciting expansion and renewal plans, of which these new aircraft are just the beginning" Campbell Wilson, CEO & Managing Director, Air India said.
Air India and Air India Express were reacquired by the Tata group in January 2022 under a government-led strategic divestment programme.