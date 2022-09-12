Air India to induct 30 new aircraft over next 15 months2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 01:10 PM IST
The B777-200LRs will join the fleet between December 2022 and March 2023. They will be deployed on routes from Indian metro cities to the US
Air India on Monday said it will progressively induct 30 new aircraft, including 5 wide-body Boeing planes, from December this year, as the Tatas-owned airline looks to boost its domestic and international services.