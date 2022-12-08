Air India to invest $400 million to refurbish cabin interiors

Air India to invest $400 million to refurbish cabin interiors1 min read . 01:29 PM IST
- Air India today said that it would invest $400 million to refurbish cabin interiors of all its existing wide-body aircraft
BENGALURU: Tata Group-owned carrier Air India today said that it would invest $400 million to refurbish cabin interiors of all its existing wide-body aircraft, comprising 27 Boeing B787-8 and 13 B777 aircraft.
This refurbishment will see a complete overhaul of existing cabin interiors, including the addition of latest generation seats and best in-class inflight entertainment across all classes, Air India said in a statement.
The refurbishment will involve introduction of a premium economy cabin, the airline added.
The airline said it has engaged London-based product design companies, JPA Design and Trendworks, to assist with the cabin interior design elements of this refurbishment programme.
On Monday, Air India said it is leasing six wide-body Boeing B777 aircraft to expand its existing fleet, which will be in addition to the leasing of 30 planes announced earlier this year. These aircraft are expected to be inducted in the first half of 2023, it added.
Air India's B777-300 ER will have four class configuration -- first, business, premium economy and Economy -- and will be deployed to connect metro cities of the country with more international destinations, the airline said.
"Growing our network is an essential part of Air India's Vihaan.AI transformational journey and we remain committed to increasing connectivity and frequency of flights both domestically and internationally," said Campbell Wilson, Managing Director and CEO at Air India.
