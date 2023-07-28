Air India to launch performance management system for non-flying staff next week

Air India to launch performance management system for non-flying staff next week1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 02:54 PM IST
- Air India has formed a five-year strategy to gain at least 30% market share in domestic and international segment
New Delhi: Tata Group-backed Air India will launch a new performance management system called Rise.AI for its non-flying staff next week.
“Rise.AI will introduce a fair, transparent, and completely digitized appraisal system, with clearly defined job descriptions and specific performance goals so that our staff know what is expected of them and what they must deliver on," the airline’s chief executive officer Campbell Wilson told employees in an internal email.
The platform will link back to the Vihaan.AI organizational goals, Wilson said.
The airline had unveiled a transformation plan called Vihaan.AI in September 2022. Under this, Air India has formed a five-year strategy to gain at least 30% market share in domestic and international segment. Vihaan means dawn of a new era, in Sanskrit.
As part of the five-year roadmap, airline will strive to significantly grow its international routes, and will aim to focus on sustainable growth, profitability and market leadership.
The airline recently launched a new in-flight magazine called namaste.AI with a cover story on Air India’s founder JRD Tata. The airline had launched the magazine to celebrate 119th birth anniversary of JRD Tata, also known as the Father of Indian Civil Aviation.
The airline has introduced Jeppesen-produced rosters for Boeing B787 fleet pilots, as well as for cabin crew, across the entire fleet of the airline.
Jeppesen is a US-based company and a subsidiary of Boeing, which has thirty years of experience in delivering crew planning solutions to airlines globally. The optimization and flexibility of Jeppesen crew rostering helps airlines build high-quality rosters while reducing total costs and time-to-market, leading to increased profitability.
“B777 cockpit crew rosters are tentatively expected to be produced by Jeppesen for the second half of August, and for A320 cockpit crew from September," Wilson added.