Air India to lease six more wide-body aircraft to ramp up international capacity

In September, Air India had announced its first major fleet expansion plan since its acquisition by the Tata Group in January 2022. It had announced plans to induct 30 aircraft in its fleet by 2023 as it eyed expansion and fleet revamp. The new aircraft were set to enter the airline’s fleet from late 2022 and were set to increase the airline’s fleet size by 25%. This included 21 Airbus A320neos, 4 Airbus A321neos and 5 Boeing B777-200LRs.