Air India to make substantial investment in “historic” aircraft order

The Tata Group had acquired Air India and Air India Express under a government-led strategic divestment programme in January this year. The Tata Group also runs Vistara in partnership with Singapore Airlines in a 51:49 venture. Recently, it also took complete control of AirAsia India after the exit of AirAsia from the venture. The Tata Group has already announced merger of Air India Express and AirAsia India to make it a single low-cost model and is working on a consolidation between Air India and Vistara to make a single full-service airline. The two kinds of model are expected to be on one single platform of brand Air India.