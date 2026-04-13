Air India to offer stock options tied to performance

Abhishek LawDipali Banka
4 min read13 Apr 2026, 05:53 AM IST
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About 22.71 crore stock options, or 0.25% of Air India’s total share capital, would be issued as new shares to eligible employees, according to a company disclosure.
Summary
Eligible employees, including pilots, engineers and senior management, will have the right to buy shares later, once they have been granted stock options, at a price between the face value of 4 per share and the fair market value on the grant date.

Air India is set to offer its employees performance-linked stock options in a bid to reward and attract talent, as the airline pursues profitability four years after its takeover by the Tata Group.

Eligible employees, including pilots, engineers and senior management, will have the right to buy shares later, once they have been granted stock options, at a price between the face value of 4 a share and the fair market value on the grant date, said a company executive privy to the matter.

The plan was cleared at an extraordinary general meeting held on 13 February. “The objective of PSOP (performance stock option plan) 2026 is to reward the eligible employees of Air India and its subsidiaries, present or future, for their performance and to motivate them to contribute to the growth and profitability of the company,” said the resolution at the meeting. “The plan aims to attract, retain and reward talent in the organisation”

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About 227.1 million stock options, or 0.25% of Air India’s total share capital, would be issued as new shares to eligible employees, per a company disclosure to the corporate affairs ministry on 6 April, 2026.

Significantly, Air India, in which Tata owns 73.82%, has also granted pre-emptive rights to Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA), giving it the right to buy additional shares to maintain its current 25.10% stake in it.

The vesting cliff, or the waiting period before an employee receives the shares, is one to five years, implying Air India is seeking continued service from its employees.

The nomination and remuneration committee of the seven-member board of Air India will decide on the eligible employees, the number of shares and the price, the company’s resolution said.

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An email sent to Air India and Singapore Airlines seeking comment on the development went unanswered.

“Today, it's a very, very common ask from senior-level CXOs and employees to expect Esops or some sort of equity in the company and this trend is no longer limited to startups,” said Rohit Jain, managing partner at law firm Singhania & Co. “While such moves may still be relatively new for legacy companies like Air India, going forward, I would expect more and more companies to adopt this practice.”

India’s two listed airlines, IndiGo and SpiceJet, have already announced Esop schemes. Privately-held Akasa Air also has such a scheme in place.

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To be sure, Air India had offered nearly 8,000 employees shares as part of the sale agreement when it bought the airline from the government in January 2022. The then Employee’s Share Benefit Scheme, under which nearly 1.08% of equity was managed by SBICAP Trustee Co Ltd, was given to employees based on their years of service pre-Tata takeover.

In this new performance-linked share offering, Air India employees could expect to get only half of the shares if the airline performs below 85% of its internal stated goals, a metric that signals the airline’s reward for meritocracy.

The scheme also underscores a cultural shift at the airline after Tata took over. When it was the government flag carrier, employees and their families got complimentary tickets. Tatas ended this and are now focused on performance, rather than freebies.

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Air India’s decision comes amid a leadership change. On 30 March, chief executive Campbell Wilson resigned, but will remain with the airline until a successor is named. His five-year stint was to end in July 2027. A panel has been set up to scout for Wilson’s successor.

On 10 April, Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran, also Air India chairman, told employees that the group remains committed to the airline, and urged them to focus on execution during these challenging times.

Air India is Tatas’ largest loss-making firm. In FY25, its standalone revenue rose 13% to 61,080 crore and losses fell to 3,976 crore from 5,031 crore. Low-cost arm Air India Express’s revenue rose 26% to 16,033 crore, but losses were up fourfold to 5,822 crore.

“We also heard the chairman make a statement in the townhall a couple of days back, requesting employees to put in extra effort. So, I think all of this is in line with a broader push to encourage employees to work harder, as the turnaround seems to be becoming more difficult than initially anticipated,” said Jain of Singhania & Co.

About the Authors

Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

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