Air India to offer 3-class cabin configuration on domestic routes from July 1; unveils premium economy — details here
Air India has announced a new three-class configuration for its A320neo aircraft, featuring Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins. The upgrade will be available on domestic and short-haul international routes from July 1.
Air India on Wednesday announced that it would offer a new Business class, an all-new Premium Economy, and a new Economy cabin experience on domestic and short-haul international routes.