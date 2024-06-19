Air India on Wednesday announced that it would offer a new Business class, an all-new Premium Economy, and a new Economy cabin experience on domestic and short-haul international routes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Air India’s A320neo aircraft will now have the new three-class configuration.

Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said, “The introduction of a three-class cabin to Air India’s narrowbody fleet and commencement of interior refits are important steps in the journey of enhancing the flying experience. The upgrade of the narrowbody fleet, which operates on the domestic and short-haul international network, complements the upgraded widebody experience now available on our A350 fleet and new B777s, and on all other widebodies as they are refitted over the next two years. This comprehensive upgradation of Air India’s physical product is an important component of transforming into a world-class airline." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Air India has refitted two new A320neo aircraft – VT-RTW and VT-RTZ – in a three-class configuration featuring 8 luxurious seats in Business, 24 extra legroom seats in Premium Economy, and 132 comfortable seats in Economy, offering a wider choice to its guests. With this, Air India introduces Premium Economy cabins for the first time on narrowbody aircraft.

Flight schedule The airline will operate the following flights using the new three-class configuration. Flight AI 0803 will depart Delhi for Bengaluru daily at 06:10 and arrive at 08:55.

The return flight, AI 0505, will leave Bengaluru at 09:50 and reach Delhi by 12:40. Another Delhi-Bengaluru flight, AI 0502, is scheduled daily at 13:30and arrives at 16:25. The return flight, AI 0503, departs Bengaluru at 17:15 and arrives in Delhi at 20:05. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the Delhi-Chandigarh route, flight AI 0463 will depart daily at 20:45 and arrive at 22:00. The return flight, AI 0464, will leave Chandigarh at 22:45 and arrive in Delhi by 23:45. Additional daily flights include AI 0813 from Delhi to Bengaluru at 08:00, arriving at 11:00, and AI 0507 from Bengaluru to Delhi at 11:45, arriving at 14:35.

Flight AI 0815 will depart from Delhi to Bengaluru at 15:45, arriving at 18:40, with the return flight AI 0509 leaving Bengaluru at 19:30 and arriving in Delhi at 22:20.

